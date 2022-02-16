Mariah Carey Partly Ducks Brother's Libel Suit Over Memoir

By Rachel Scharf (February 16, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has tossed claims that Mariah Carey defamed her brother by depicting him as violent in her best-selling memoir, but said the pop singer must answer for sections of the book that suggest he dealt cocaine in the 1980s. New York Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jaffe on Tuesday dismissed six of eight defamation claims in Morgan Carey's March lawsuit alleging false statements in his sister's memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," injured his reputation and led a movie producer to abandon plans to adapt a screenplay he wrote. Justice Jaffe said most of the book passages Morgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS