$14M Deal, $4.6M Fee Award OK'd In Walgreens 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 17, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge granted final approval to a $13.75 million settlement — including $4.6 million in attorney fees — to end a lawsuit between Walgreens and a class of retirees who said the company's 401(k) plan was mismanaged in violation of federal benefits laws. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle signed off on the deal in a seven-page order filed Wednesday, overruling the sole objection filed by a single class member who argued the settlement value was too low and attorney fees were too high. Judge Norgle said the lone objection from a group of about 195,000 class members was based...

