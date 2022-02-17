'Housewives' Star Wants Show Clips Out Of Fraud Trial

By Ivan Moreno (February 17, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah wants to bar prosecutors from playing any clips of the show during her upcoming trial on telemarketing fraud charges in Manhattan federal court, arguing reality TV contains too much "deception and fakery" to be used as evidence. In a Tuesday filing, Shah argued clips from the show are out-of-court statements that need to fall under a hearsay exception. To determine that, Shah said it would be necessary to examine how the show is produced and edited because the characters on the show are encouraged to dramatize and exaggerate their lives, sometimes pretending...

