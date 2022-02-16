Ex-Goldman Honcho Tells Jury Of Brazen 1MDB Corruption

By Stewart Bishop (February 16, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- A former Goldman Sachs partner took the witness stand in fellow banker Roger Ng's trial Wednesday and told jurors that his friend and former colleague was in on the corruption that marred $6.5 billion in bond deals underwritten by the investment bank for the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. The testimony by Tim Leissner, 52, a citizen of Germany and Brazil, came on the third day of Ng's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering trial in New York federal court. Ng is accused in a bribery and kickback scheme that prosecutors say drained billions of dollars from 1MDB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS