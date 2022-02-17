Real Estate Rumors: Seagis, Granite Point, Daniel Kodsi

By Andrew McIntyre (February 17, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based Seagis Property Group has picked up 5.75 acres in Doral, Florida, for $16 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for a site at Northwest 27th Street and Northwest 84th Avenue, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Eduardo De Castro, according to the report. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has loaned $42.4 million for a New Jersey warehouse property, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan to Taconic Partners is for 1 Cory Road, which Taconic and joint venture partner Nuveen Real Estate purchased in December for $55 million, according to the report. An entity...

