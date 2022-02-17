Tesla, Musk Ask Court To End SEC's 'Harassment Campaign'

By Dean Seal (February 17, 2022, 11:39 AM EST) -- Tesla and Elon Musk have asked a Manhattan federal judge to make the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stop badgering them with "endless, unfounded investigations" and hold up its end of their 2018 settlement agreements over Musk's Twitter activity. Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that the SEC has been targeting them with "endless, unfounded investigations." (AP Photo/Ben Margot) An attorney for the carmaker and its CEO said in a letter Thursday that the Wall Street regulator, whose combative relationship with Musk is well-documented, has yet to follow through on its promise to distribute $40...

