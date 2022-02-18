Student Group Can't Challenge Trump-Era Title IX Rule

By Mike Curley (February 18, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- A group of high school students saw their challenge to the U.S. Department of Education's weakening of protections against sexual harassment under the Trump Administration dismissed for the second time, when a California federal judge said they still have not shown they have standing to pursue the claim. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen dismissed without prejudice the Women's Student Union's suit, saying the group hasn't shown the new rule deprived them of their procedural rights. According to the order, the DOE's rules do not guarantee the group an investigation into alleged Title IX violations at the Berkeley...

