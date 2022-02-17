Hedge Fund Exec Charged With Overvaluing Assets By $1B

By Jack Queen (February 17, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors charged the founder and former chief investment officer of Infinity Q Capital Management with securities fraud and obstruction of justice Thursday, alleging he inflated the fund's assets by more than $1 billion and lied to auditors and regulators to cover his tracks. James Velissaris, 37, is accused of secretly altering the third-party valuations of now-defunct Infinity Q's assets in a scheme that dealt investors enormous losses after it was uncovered by financial regulators last year. Along the way, Velissaris pocketed more than $26 million in performance fees that he wasn't entitled to, prosecutors said. The U.S. Securities and...

