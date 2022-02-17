Air India Gets OK To Appeal Seizure Ruling In Devas Fight

By Caroline Simson (February 17, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Air India has convinced an appeals court in Quebec to review an order allowing shareholders in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. to seize funds being held by a third party in Montreal as they look to enforce a $111 million arbitral award against India. In a Feb. 11 ruling, Judge Christine Baudouin agreed with Air India that the court should take a closer look at an alleged issue of first impression raised by the order having to do with the shareholders' argument that Air India is India's alter ego and therefore can be held liable for the country's debts. In particular, Air India...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS