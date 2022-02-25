Jones Day Hires International Arbitration Pro From Dentons

By Silvia Martelli (February 25, 2022, 5:43 PM GMT) -- Jones Day has hired an international arbitration pro from Dentons to join its global disputes practice in Frankfurt as counsel. Courtney Lotfi, who joined the global law firm in January after four years as counsel at Dentons, is "a seasoned international arbitration counsel" with extensive experience in a range of sectors, including energy, life sciences, aerospace and industrial engineering, the law firm said. Lotfi, a U.S.-trained and qualified attorney, said she specializes in Central and Eastern European disputes and those with a connection to the U.S. She also has experience in commercial disputes involving international group companies active in South America,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS