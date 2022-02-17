FAA Chief Dickson To Step Down At End Of March

By Linda Chiem (February 17, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's chief Stephen Dickson said Thursday that he will resign at the end of March, serving nearly half of a five-year term punctuated by the Boeing 737 Max crisis, a global pandemic, and the 5G dispute between wireless carriers and commercial airlines. Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines senior vice president and Air Force and commercial pilot who was confirmed in July 2019 by the U.S. Senate, said in a letter Thursday that he will be stepping down March 31 to spend more time with his family. During his tenure as FAA administrator, Dickson had the tough task...

