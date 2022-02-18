Quit Transmitting Illegal Robocalls, FCC Tells More Cos.

By Christopher Cole (February 18, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Two more companies received cease-and-desist letters from the Federal Communications Commission demanding they stop transmitting illegal robocall traffic, bringing the total to more than a dozen under an initiative started almost a year ago. Great Choice Telecom LLC of Houston and Telecom Carrier Access Inc., doing business as TCA Voip in Santa Barbara, California, received the Feb. 10 letters, released Thursday. "Our message to anyone helping illegal robocalls remains simple and consistent: Stop it now or face serious consequences," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement Thursday. "Providers must meet their consumer protection obligations. If they do not, we are...

