Poultry Exec Can't Kill Popeyes Evidence Ahead Of Trial

By Cara Salvatore (February 18, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- A federal jury can hear evidence at an upcoming trial about a former Tyson Foods executive's dealings to set chicken prices for Popeyes in 2015, a judge in Denver ruled Thursday, saying the evidence is closely enough related to charges of a broader price-fixing scheme between competing suppliers. U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer made the ruling ahead of a retrial starting Tuesday against an array of chicken company executives accused of coordinating pricing for broiler chickens sold to fast-food chains and grocery stores. Most are just charged with one count, conspiracy to restrain trade. The jury in the first trial could...

