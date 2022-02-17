Travelers Hit With $16M Verdict In Collision Coverage Case

By Mike Curley (February 17, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Florida jury has hit Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co. with a $16 million verdict in a suit by a policyholder alleging she was denied coverage after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident. The jury awarded Jessica Long $4.6 million for past and future medical expenses, and $11.7 million for past and future pain and suffering, physical impairment, and mental anguish, according to the verdict form. The case stems from a Dec. 15, 2018, accident in which Long was stopped in traffic on Interstate 95 when she was rear-ended by Virjona Gjuraj, who was driving a vehicle owned by...

