$39M Arbitral Award Case Against Indian Travel Co. Exits NY

By Joyce Hanson (February 18, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- An online hotel reservation service's case against an Indian travel company over four individual foreign arbitral awards totaling $39.2 million has reached an end in New York federal court, according to the parties. Blair James Speers and Graham Paul Johnson, the former owners of online hotel reservation service Hotel Travel Group, on Thursday joined Indian travel company MakeMyTrip Ltd. in filing a single-paragraph stipulation of dismissal saying the action "is hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each of the parties to bear their own attorneys' fees, costs and expenses." Counsel for Speers and Johnson and for MakeMyTrip declined to comment Friday....

