Ex-CEO Of Nanotech Co. Convicted Of Defrauding Investors

By Stewart Bishop (February 17, 2022, 11:00 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Nanobeak Biotech Inc. on Thursday was convicted at trial over a purported yearslong scheme to con investors out of millions of dollars through false claims that his nanotechnology company developed a breathalyzer device that could detect narcotics and cancer. James Jeremy Barbera, 65, of New York City, was convicted of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy following two days of deliberations after a weeklong trial before U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan. Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2020, Barbera wooed investors into funding Nanobeak by claiming the company had developed narcotics and cancer-detecting breathalyzer technology in...

