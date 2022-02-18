Feds Argue For Broad Power To Amend Security Tariffs

By Grace Dixon (February 18, 2022, 1:38 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court to shut down a highly anticipated challenge to the president's national security tariff powers, arguing that the White House's power to amend levies under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act isn't subject to deadlines. Batting back importer Transpacific Steel LLC and Turkish suppliers' request that the high court rein in the White House's broad authority to set tariffs, the federal government urged the justices not to take up a review of the Federal Circuit decision that had greenlighted former President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to double a 25% levy on Turkish steel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS