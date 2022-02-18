Varsity Blues' Ringleader May Sit It Out Again During 2nd Trial

By Chris Villani (February 18, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- "Varsity Blues" mastermind William "Rick" Singer may not take the witness stand for the college admissions case's second trial, after a federal judge ruled Friday that the jury could hear calls between Singer and the former college coach about to face the jury. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani entered a brief order saying the government had satisfied her that any recordings between Singer and former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic were either intercepted with Singer's permission or retained through a valid, court-ordered wiretap. "Where the government has now provided a sworn affidavit from Rick Singer attesting that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS