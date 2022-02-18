White House Publishes Draft Climate Justice Screening Tool

By Clark Mindock (February 18, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- The White House on Friday released a much-anticipated screening tool aimed at helping identify disadvantaged communities plagued by environmental hazards, describing it as a major step toward correcting historic injustices even as advocates said it ignored a key concern: race. The so-called environmental justice screening tool will help federal agencies in particular as they seek to comply with President Joe Biden's strategies for tackling the climate crisis, including the Justice40 initiative that aims to focus the benefits of 40% of federal clean energy and climate dollars on disadvantaged and marginalized communities across the country. Those communities, in particular, have historically been...

