Port Developer Says Djibouti Can't Escape $485M Award

By Victoria McKenzie (February 18, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Emirati investors in a terminated deepwater port venture say the Republic of Djibouti is trying to turn arbitration enforcement proceedings into "full-scale litigation" with improper filings and discovery requests, after first dodging service for a year. In a memo filed Thursday, Doraleh Container Terminal SA told a D.C. federal court that its dispute with the East African nation "follows an all too familiar pattern." That is, a "struggling foreign state" partnered with investors to "help modernize its antiquated infrastructure" and then backed out of the deal after Doraleh had already invested "hundreds of millions of dollars and decades of hard work."...

