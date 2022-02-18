Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Port Developer Says Djibouti Can't Escape $485M Award

By Victoria McKenzie (February 18, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Emirati investors in a terminated deepwater port venture say the Republic of Djibouti is trying to turn arbitration enforcement proceedings into "full-scale litigation" with improper filings and discovery requests, after first dodging service for a year.

In a memo filed Thursday, Doraleh Container Terminal SA told a D.C. federal court that its dispute with the East African nation "follows an all too familiar pattern." That is, a "struggling foreign state" partnered with investors to "help modernize its antiquated infrastructure" and then backed out of the deal after Doraleh had already invested "hundreds of millions of dollars and decades of hard work."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!