Trainer In Horse Doping Scheme Deserves 3 Years, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (February 18, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- A former racehorse trainer who pled guilty in a far-reaching scheme to dope the animals to gain an advantage should spend up to three years in prison, New York federal prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors called for a sentence of between 30 and 36 months for Marcos Zulueta, 53, who provided and received performance-enhancing drugs from Jorge Navarro, a once-renowned trainer sentenced in December to five years in prison. Zulueta pled guilty in October to one count of drug adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud or mislead and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 24. Prosecutors charged more than 30 people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS