DOJ Augurs Shift From Trump-Era Franchise No-Poach Stance

By Bryan Koenig (February 18, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice signaled Thursday that it wants to shift in whole or in part away from a Trump-era position calling for a harder-to-prove legal standard governing suits accusing franchise-based chains of anticompetitively restricting in-chain job mobility. The DOJ antitrust division of President Joe Biden offered few hints in asking for permission to file a statement of interest in former McDonald's managers' Illinois federal court lawsuit over the company's since-abandoned policy restricting chain franchisees from hiring workers from one another. The biggest hint is that in seeking to nix the lawsuit, McDonald's had cited a Trump-era statement of interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS