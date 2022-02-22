Ex-Client Fights To Revive Claims Against King & Spalding

By Victoria McKenzie (February 22, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding client is urging a Texas federal judge to vacate his previous order and stay a lawsuit against the firm pending the outcome of arbitration proceedings, saying the lawyers are protesting "long and loud over an issue that causes them no harm." In a reply filed Monday, Dutch citizen Trinh Vinh Binh argued that his claims against the firm should be kept alive in case he wins a confidential arbitration in Illinois, which will determine whether the dispute can be litigated. If he prevails, the judge should send the case back to state court, Binh said....

