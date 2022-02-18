DOJ Gears Up For Chicken Price-Fixing Retrial

By Matthew Perlman (February 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The federal government appears to be lining up more inside witnesses for a retrial set to start Tuesday in a case accusing 10 individuals of helping to orchestrate a sprawling price-fixing scheme among the nation's largest poultry producers, after a Colorado jury deadlocked on charges in December. The executives were the first to face trial in the U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged scheme to rig bids for chicken sold to restaurants, grocery stores and others. After an initial attempt to secure a verdict ended with a hung jury, court watchers say the government has beefed up its...

