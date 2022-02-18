White Sox Ticket Sellers Get Probation For Aiding $1M Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (February 18, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday sentenced two former Chicago White Sox ticket sellers to three years of probation for participating in a $1 million fraud scheme in which they printed unlawfully discounted tickets for a broker in exchange for cash. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered the sentences, which also include 300 hours of government-supervised community service, for former ticket sellers James Costello and William O'Neill, the same week he also sentenced broker Bruce Lee to 18 months in prison over the scheme. Costello and O'Neill had previously admitted their roles in the scheme, in which they accepted cash payment...

