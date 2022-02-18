Infinity Q Investors Sue After Founder's $1B Fraud Indictment

By Dean Seal (February 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- Investors in Infinity Q Capital Management's funds accused the firm of securities fraud in a proposed class action filed on Thursday on the heels of an indictment charging Infinity Q's founder with inflating assets by more than $1 billion. The proposed class alleged in New York federal court that Infinity Q's fund investors have experienced catastrophic losses due to the valuation scandal that thrust the funds into liquidation and led to criminal charges against founder James Velissaris, who formerly served as the firm's chief investment officer. "This case arises from one of the most egregious investment fund collapses in history wherein...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS