Deloitte Accused Of Helping Southern Co. Deceive Investors

By Morgan Conley (February 18, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Auditing giant Deloitte has been accused by a Southern Co. investor of helping the utility company conceal problems and ballooning costs associated with a botched "clean coal" plant project in Mississippi. In a 97-page proposed class action complaint filed in Georgia federal court Thursday, investor Robert Formby said Southern Co. isn't the only one to blame for shareholders being kept in the dark about the reality of a project to build the "clean coal" power plant in Kemper County, Mississippi, an effort that was initially estimated to cost $2.88 billion. Formby told the court investors eventually discovered the project was not...

