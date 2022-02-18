Fed. Circ. Resurrects Challenge To ICE Office Lease Award

By Rachel Scharf (February 18, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived a bid protest over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office space, saying the U.S. Court of Federal Claims was wrong to find a real estate company had no chance of winning the lease on rebidding. In a precedential opinion, a unanimous appeals court panel said VAS Realty LLC deserves an opportunity to challenge the U.S. General Services Administration's 2018 choice of rival real estate business Cape Moraine LLC for a contract to house ICE's Rhode Island office. The claims court dismissed VAS' protest for lack of standing in April, finding the company was ineligible for...

