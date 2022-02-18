Sutter's Practices Raised Premiums For SF Workers, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 18, 2022, 11:31 PM EST) -- The former director of San Francisco's health service system for municipal employees testified Friday in a $411 million federal antitrust class action against Sutter Health that the hospital giant's contracting practices blocked the city and county — the second-largest employer in Northern California — from offering workers lower premiums. Catherine Dodd, the director of San Francisco's health service system from 2009 to 2017, said the city and county offered its employees and retirees access to Sutter's hospitals through Blue Shield and Sutter's prices were higher than other hospitals in the city. "I know that Sutter's contracting practices of not allowing us...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS