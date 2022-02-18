Perrigo Investors' Attys Score $11.5M From Tax Bill Settlement

By David van den Berg (February 18, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge awarded $11.5 million in fees and expenses Friday to attorneys who secured a nearly $32 million settlement in litigation that alleged drug manufacturer Perrigo hid a nearly $2 billion tax liability from investors. The amount comprises one-third of the $31.9 million settlement fund in fees and a little over $978,000 in reimbursement for litigation costs, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said in her order. She called those amounts fair and reasonable and praised the attorneys' work. "Lead counsel has conducted the litigation and achieved the settlement with skill, perseverance and diligent advocacy," Judge Cote wrote. "Had lead...

