Why Courts Are Skeptical Of Past-Due Pay Status Cases

By Dave Gettings, Ethan Ostroff and Andrew Buxbaum (February 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Over the past 18 months, courts have seen an influx of cases under the Fair Credit Reporting Act alleging that a tradeline reported as closed or transferred and, simultaneously, past due is erroneous. In fact, one district alone has seen over 50 of these cases filed in recent months. Various plaintiffs lawyers have argued that data furnishers and consumer reporting agencies, or CRAs, are incorrectly reporting their financial accounts with a past-due pay status, which they claim hurts their credit. Data furnishers and CRAs argue, however, that their reporting is accurate, not misleading, and consistent with industry guidance. Courts initially struggled...

