SEC Says Tesla's Claim Of 'Harassment' Is Unfounded

By Dave Simpson (February 18, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal court Friday that despite Tesla Inc. and Elon Musk's claims of a "harassment campaign" earlier in the week, it is in compliance with the court's order regarding their 2018 settlement agreements over Musk's Twitter activity. On Thursday, an attorney for Musk and Tesla, Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, asked a Manhattan federal judge to order the SEC to stop badgering them with "endless, unfounded investigations" and hold up its end of their agreement. On Friday, the SEC shot back with a letter to the court, claiming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS