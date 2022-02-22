VIP Concert Co. Says SBA Favored Rivals For COVID Relief

By Joyce Hanson (February 22, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A live performing arts organization operator accused the U.S. Small Business Administration in D.C. federal court of doubly wronging it during the COVID-19 pandemic, first by denying it shuttered venue relief and then by granting that same relief to its direct competitors. Superfan Live Inc., a company that says it's responsible for the VIP component of concerts and other live events, said the SBA and agency administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman violated two federal acts when they unfairly withheld emergency financial assistance to the company even though it met all the requirements to receive a grant. The SBA denied Superfan's application for...

