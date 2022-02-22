Justices Zero In On Texas's Authority Over Tribal Gaming

By Andrew Westney (February 22, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe's bid to offer electronic bingo appeared to hinge Tuesday on whether the parameters of Texas's power to regulate tribal gaming should be understood in the specific context of a key 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision that set the foundation for tribal gaming across the country. During oral arguments, the Pueblo's attorney, Brant C. Martin of Wick Phillips Gould & Martin LLP, said that the 1987 Restoration Act, which restored the Pueblo's federal recognition as a tribe, used a framework established that same year in the high court's California v. Cabazon Band of Mission Indians decision,...

