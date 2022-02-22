Justices Stay Out Of Dakota Access Pipeline Permit Fight

By Morgan Conley (February 22, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review the D.C. Circuit's invalidation of a key permit for the Dakota Access pipeline. Owners of the Dakota Access pipeline had urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the invalidation of a key approval for the controversial project, saying the more extensive environmental review ordered by the D.C. Circuit is unwarranted and could stymie U.S. infrastructure development. But the high court declined to intervene, denying Dakota Access LLC's petition for writ of certiorari in its orders list Tuesday and noting that Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh "took no part in the consideration...

