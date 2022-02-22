Wash. Tribes Can't Get Justices To Hear Fishing Rights Fight

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 22, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a petition from the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe and Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe to reconsider a Ninth Circuit ruling they said lets other tribes displace their fishing activities, according to an order list released Tuesday. In a writ of certiorari filed in December 2021, the two Pacific Northwest tribes had argued that lower court decisions had essentially allowed the Lummi tribe to encroach on their waters in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, an area they claim as their "usual and accustomed" fishing grounds. In their petition, the tribes claimed the Lummi tribe has...

