Justices Won't Block NYU Workers' 401(k) Class Action

By Abby Wargo (February 22, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will not review a Second Circuit decision to revive a class action against New York University after being accused of failing to keep its retirement plan administrative costs down. The high court did not give a reason for its denial to hear the case, as is customary. In August, the Second Circuit had partially brought back the class action lawsuit against NYU, accusing it of mismanaging its employees' retirement savings in violation of the Employment Retirement Income Savings Act by wasting their savings on fees and expensive investments. Jerome J. Schlichter of Schlichter...

