Retirees Seek Class Cert. In MetLife Mortality Table Suit

By Patrick Hoff (February 22, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A group of former Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. employees has asked a New York federal court to certify a class of over 1,800 retirees who were allegedly shortchanged on pension benefits because of outdated mortality estimates. The seven ex-workers who filed the lawsuit said Monday that their claims are well-suited for a class action because MetLife used the same outdated formula to calculate the same types of benefits for all proposed class members and the number of potential class members would be unwieldy to handle individually. "The particular circumstances of each plan participant are irrelevant because the plan uniformly applied the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS