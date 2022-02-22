Fed. Circ. Tweaks Ruling To Clarify Scope Of IPR Estoppel

By Ryan Davis (February 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday revised a recent decision involving Apple to delete language that suggested the America Invents Act's estoppel provision, which prohibits invalidity arguments in district court after an unsuccessful inter partes review, applies more broadly than the law states. Even with the new wording, the appeals court's ruling from Feb. 4 still bars invalidity arguments that some courts had previously allowed. But it strikes out phrases that appeared to go even further, by prohibiting petitioners from later challenging claims that weren't at issue in the IPR. The AIA's estoppel provision states that following a final decision in an IPR,...

