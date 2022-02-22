Kronos' $15.3M Biometric Privacy Deal Gets Early OK

By Lauraann Wood (February 22, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has initially approved a $15.3 million deal between Kronos Inc. and a class that claimed the company unlawfully collected and stored fingerprint and palm data they'd scanned into the company's biometric timekeeping devices for work. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said in an order entered Friday that the class deal with Kronos deserved preliminary approval because it appeared to be a "fundamentally fair, reasonable and adequate" resolution to their dispute under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Jay Edelson of Edelson PC, who serves as class counsel with Stephan Zouras LLP, told Law360 on Tuesday that he...

