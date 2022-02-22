CenturyLink To Pay $275K For DOJ's 2nd Contempt Claim

By J. Edward Moreno (February 22, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- CenturyLink will pay the U.S. Department of Justice $275,000 to resolve the agency's claim that the telecommunications giant was in civil contempt after it allegedly violated a settlement approving its $34 billion proposed merger with Level 3 Communications Inc. for a second time. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled in favor of the DOJ on Tuesday and found CenturyLink in civil contempt and approved a settlement payment proposed by the DOJ in September. CenturyLink, which changed its name to Lumen Technologies Inc. in 2020, agreed last year to pay $275,000 to the government for allegedly violating the settlement. In the March...

