Supreme Court Won't Review Tribune Co. Fraud Claims

By Rick Archer (February 22, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to hear arguments from a Chapter 11 trustee of Tribune Co. that the Second Circuit ignored "decades of federal case law" when it found allegedly false claims by Tribune officers could not be the basis for fraud claims against the company. The Supreme Court denied certiorari to a petition by the litigation trustee for the Tribune's bankruptcy estate asking for a review of a 2021 Second Circuit decision dismissing claims that Tribune creditors could claw back millions in payments to company shareholders during its 2007 leveraged buyout because company officials used false financial projections to push...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS