Sutter Dominated Market; Employers Wanted It, Jurors Hear

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 22, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Blue Shield executive testified Tuesday in a $411 million federal antitrust class action against Sutter that the hospital giant leveraged its dominant market position to force the insurer into costly contracts but also conceded that it worried about unhappy clients moving to other insurers if it dumped Sutter. Tuesday marked the eighth day of the California federal trial and began with Tracy Barnes, a contract negotiator at Blue Shield, taking the stand. Like previous insurance company witnesses called by the premium-paying plaintiffs, Barnes testified that Sutter's rates were higher than other hospitals' and said that because Sutter had hospitals in...

