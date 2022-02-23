BMW Can't Toss Drivers' Defective Engine Claims As Too Late

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 23, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge rejected BMW's bid to toss claims from three drivers who opted out of a nationwide class action over an alleged engine defect causing excessive oil consumption, largely rebuffing the automaker's arguments that the claims were filed outside statutory deadlines. In her Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the four-year statute of limitations for claims for two of the BMW buyers, John Schneider and Posnett Omonyi, began running when they purchased their vehicles in 2013 and was still running in 2015 when the class action lawsuit was filed in New Jersey federal court. Further, the deadline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS