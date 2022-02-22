Tesla Settles With EPA Over Toxic Air Pollutants At Calif. Plant

By Hannah Albarazi (February 22, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to pay a $275,000 civil penalty to end allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Northern California, where less than three years ago, EPA inspections found Tesla flouting hazardous waste laws, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday. Tesla "neither admits nor denies" the environmental regulator's allegations that the electric vehicle maker violated federal Clean Air Act regulations from October 2016 through September 2019 by failing to follow the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants standards when applying surface coatings to its vehicles at its Fremont, California, factory....

