Wary Judge Calls $2B FCA Suit Against ManTech 'Unyielding'

By Khorri Atkinson (February 22, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge indicated Tuesday that an amended lawsuit accusing ManTech of lying to the U.S. Army on a $2.85 billion repair deal doesn't seem robust enough, but that she will allow five whistleblowers who lodged the case to assuage parts of their False Claims Act claims. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson expressed this view during a remote hearing called to determine the next steps now that discovery has been completed in the case. Judge Jackson had previously trimmed several claims with leave to amend after finding that five former ManTech Telecommunications and Information Systems Corp. employees failed to...

