Fla. Senate Committee Rolls Condo Reforms Into Single Bill

By Carolina Bolado (February 23, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A bill that would implement a statewide regular inspection program of multifamily buildings cleared an important hurdle Wednesday as it passed out of the Florida Senate Rules Committee, where members said it was a key part of preventing another situation like the deadly Champlain Towers collapse. Committee members voted unanimously in favor of a new version of S.B. 1702 that rolled up the mandatory building inspections with additional disclosure and other requirements that had been found in S.P.B. 7042. Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, who chairs the committee, said she believes all 40 members of the Senate have had a hand in...

