Ex-Goldman Execs Skirted Compliance, 1MDB Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (February 22, 2022, 10:07 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner on Tuesday testified about how he and others repeatedly worked to circumvent internal controls at the investment bank in order to keep doing business with ostentatious financier Jho Low, even before the $6.5 billion 1MDB bond deals at the heart of the trial. Leissner, 52, took the witness stand for his second day of direct testimony in the Brooklyn federal trial of former Goldman managing director Roger Ng, telling jurors of how the pair sought lucrative business for Goldman through the well-connected Low, despite reservations from Goldman about the source of Low's wealth and his...

