Mallinckrodt Wins Approval Of $66M Securities Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 22, 2022, 11:38 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $65.75 million settlement resolving class claims that Mallinckrodt PLC concealed from investors its reliance on federal reimbursements for Acthar gel products. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey granted approval of the settlement that would resolve a consolidated investor class action led by the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, alleging Mallinckrodt, its CEO Mark C. Trudeau and former Vice President Matthew K. Harbaugh made false statements concerning how much of infantile spasm drug Acthar's sales are reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid, according to a docket text order. Under the proposed settlement — which...

