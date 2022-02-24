Ex-Hendrix Bandmates Want Sony's Copyright Suit Tossed

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 24, 2022, 5:10 PM GMT) -- The estates of Jimi Hendrix's former bandmates have asked a U.S. judge to toss out a suit filed by the Hendrix Estate and Sony Music that challenges their copyright, saying the dispute belongs in the English courts. The estates of David Noel Redding and John Graham "Mitch" Mitchell, who with the singer and songwriter himself formed The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1966, have told a federal judge in Manhattan that a suit brought by Hendrix's licensee, Sony, and the musician's estate should be thrown out. The bandmates argue that the lawsuit amounts to "forum shopping" by the musician's estate and that the row...

